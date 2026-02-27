Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Therian trend: Masked youth identifying as animals gather in Buenos Aires

A growing number of teenagers in Buenos Aires are identifying as “therians,” individuals who say they connect mentally or spiritually with non-human animals. Gatherings in public parks show participants wearing animal masks, moving on all fours, or forming social “packs.” The trend has surged on TikTok, where #therian has surpassed 2 million posts, with Argentina leading engagement in Latin America. While some participants describe it as identity-based, others see it as performance or enjoyment. The movement has sparked debate online, with psychologists weighing in on its social impact.

More about
Animals' videos Animals Argentina TikTok

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..