Therian trend: Masked youth identifying as animals gather in Buenos Aires

A growing number of teenagers in Buenos Aires are identifying as “therians,” individuals who say they connect mentally or spiritually with non-human animals. Gatherings in public parks show participants wearing animal masks, moving on all fours, or forming social “packs.” The trend has surged on TikTok, where #therian has surpassed 2 million posts, with Argentina leading engagement in Latin America. While some participants describe it as identity-based, others see it as performance or enjoyment. The movement has sparked debate online, with psychologists weighing in on its social impact.