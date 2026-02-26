Floods kill 46 as mud and debris choke Brazilian towns in Minas Gerais State

Streets in Uba and nearby Juiz de Fora remain covered in mud and debris after floods and landslides killed at least 46 people and left dozens missing. Residents have returned to clear shops and recover vehicles buried under sludge. Business owners in the area reported water levels reaching almost two metres, causing extensive damage to stock and premises. Rescue teams continue searching unstable areas, though hopes of finding survivors are fading as more rain is forecast this week. Authorities say thousands of residents have been displaced. The disaster adds to a growing series of extreme weather events affecting Brazil, where unusually intense rainfall has become more frequent in recent years.