Watch: Seagull rescued with CPR by Istanbul football captain after ball collision

The bird, flying low, fell motionless onto the pitch during a match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar. Team captain Gani Catan ran over and performed chest compressions when he saw the bird was not breathing. After a few tense moments, the seagull began to move again. Catan carried it to medical staff, who treated a suspected wing injury. His team later lost the match, but he said helping save a life mattered more than any championship.

Turkiye (Turkey) Birds Football unusual İstanbul Rescue

