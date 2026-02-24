Zelensky and EU leaders honour war dead as Ukraine marks four years

Ukraine marked four years since Russia’s invasion with a church service in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky stood beside European leaders and ministers to honour those killed. Candles were lit as prayers were read for soldiers and civilians lost since February 2022. Zelensky said Vladimir Putin had not broken Ukraine and promised to seek a just peace accepted by Ukrainians. The Kremlin signalled the war would continue until its aims are met. European officials, including senior EU figures, reaffirmed financial and military support. Talks led by the United States remain stuck over territory, while fighting grinds on in the east.