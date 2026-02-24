Von der Leyen in Kyiv as Ukraine marks four years of Russia’s war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv. She was met at the station by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, who handed her yellow and blue flowers. It was her tenth visit since the war began. Von der Leyen said Europe would stand with Ukraine through the winter, providing financial and military support. She wrote that the EU would not relent until peace is restored on Ukraine’s terms. On the eve of the anniversary, EU buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg were lit in Ukraine’s colours, a sign of continued solidarity.