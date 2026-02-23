Welcome to Africanews

Visitors take in snowy NYC ahead of traffic closure

In New York City, a few tourists still wandered through Times Square while snow and wind began to build. Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered a shutdown of the city’s traffic network, allowing only emergency travel. A ban on nonessential vehicles runs from Sunday night to Monday noon, with similar limits in Rhode Island and New Jersey. Schools in New York and Boston are closed. Flights and trains were cancelled and snow crews deployed. Forecasters warned of up to two feet of snow and poor visibility as millions stay indoors.

