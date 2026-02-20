Welcome to Africanews

First Friday of Ramadan sees mass prayers at al Aqsa and shattered Gaza

In Jerusalem, tens of thousands attended under tight security after a ceasefire with Hamas took effect in October. Israel limited West Bank entry permits to 10,000, far below the usual Ramadan crowds. Police deployed more than 3,000 officers across the city. In Gaza City, worshippers prayed in damaged mosques and beside rubble. Lanterns hung over broken streets. Families in tents shared simple iftar meals as prices stayed high and aid remained limited. Despite loss and shortages, many said Ramadan still brought moments of calm and solidarity.

