France on edge as Loire floods and storm Pedro threatens more chaos

Water now reaches building fronts after a week of steady rise. The peak is close, but levels have not begun to fall. One man is missing after his canoe capsized. Météo-France says the country has logged 35 straight days of rain, the longest spell since records began in 1959. Several western departments remain on red alert as Storm Pedro approaches. Officials warn that even when rain eases, runoff will keep rivers high. For residents, the wait is tense and slow.