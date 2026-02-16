Floods in western France leave two dead and 81 departments on alert

France is grappling with one of its most intense flood episodes in years. Weeks of steady rain have left soils fully saturated, turning even modest showers into a threat. Vigicrues reports a record number of simultaneous alerts, with 81 departments affected. At least two people have died, and electricity outages hit up to 850,000 homes before crews from Enedis moved in. Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne remain on maximum vigilance after river levels broke records at La Réole and Cadillac. On 14 February, a breached embankment at Sainte-Croix-du-Mont sent floodwater through Peyrat, blocking roads and forcing dozens to flee. Transport has been disrupted around Bordeaux, while in Paris the Seine continues to climb. Fresh rainfall expected in the south could reverse falling water levels, raising fears of further damage towards Agen.