Streets of Ivrea explode with flying oranges in a three-day carnival revolt

Each year, Ivrea becomes the stage for a ritualised street battle as the Battle of the Oranges takes over the town. Residents form foot teams, facing off against masked cart riders in a coordinated volley of citrus. The contest, both chaotic and carefully organised, anchors the Carnival of Ivrea and signals the start of its busiest days. The ritual retells the story of Violetta, the miller’s daughter who kills a tyrant and sparks a revolt. Today, the fruit stands in for stones and anger. The Carnival of Ivrea runs for three days ahead of Lent, combining noise, physical effort and strict organisation. Locals wear red caps to signal they are not taking part, while visitors are advised to watch before joining in. This year’s programme stretched from early January to Shrove Tuesday on 17 February, with the Battle of the Oranges staged on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, parades continued through the town before the orange fights began mid-afternoon.