Ukraine: Mass Russian drone strike hits Odesa port and energy sites

Firefighters worked for hours at several sites as large blazes tore through port facilities, an energy plant and nearby homes. Officials confirmed one dead and six injured, three seriously. Nearly 30 vehicles were damaged, and a car dealership burned across almost 2,000 square metres. More than 90 emergency workers helped bring the fires under control, but electricity, water and heating were disrupted in parts of the city. Authorities say Russia has intensified strikes on critical infrastructure in recent weeks, even as the United States pushes for talks. Repair crews are still working to restore basic services.