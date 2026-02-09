Morocco floods: 150,000 now displaced as waters keep rising

In the village of Ouled Ameur, residents fled after mosque loudspeakers warned rising waters were closing in. More than 150,000 people have been evacuated in a week, authorities say. Near Kenitra, around 40,000 evacuees now live in rows of blue tents. Some were rescued from rooftops, others by boat or helicopter. Four people have died so far, including a two-year-old, and one person remains missing. Families queue for medical care while waiting to return home. Many say the hardest part is the fear that the floods could come back.