Nigerian court grant former justice minister bail in 'terrorism' case

A Federal High Court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Friday adjourned the trial of former Attorney General Abubakar Malami and his son, Abdulaziz to 4 May.

The two men were granted bail of about $147,000 each.

They are both facing terrorism and illegal firearms charges filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), months after the financial crimes watchdog charged them for money laundering.

"In respect of the second charge, the one filed by the DSS, that came up for our application for bail. The defendant had earlier been arraigned and they pleaded not guilty to all the counts,” said Malami’s lawyer, Adedayo Adedeji.

Malami, his son, and his wife, are also facing a 16-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This involves alleged money laundering and unlawful acquisition of assets worth over $6 million.

Malami was attorney general and justice minister between November 2015 and May 2023.

He is the latest top official of the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari administration to face trial for fraud.

Nigeria has for a decade and half been battling an insurgency that has left more than 40,000 people dead and driven nearly two million others from their homes.