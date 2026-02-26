Legal case sheds light on US-Nigeria tensions over religious freedom

A Nigerian defendant who suffered a stroke appeared in court Thursday as his lawyer sought bail on compassionate grounds, in a case unfolding against the backdrop of high-level US-Nigeria talks over Washington's designation of the country for religious freedom violations.

Defence lawyer Ibrahim Angulu filed two applications: challenging duplicate counts and seeking bail for the first defendant.

"As you can see, the first defendant has suffered a stroke. So, on compassionate grounds, we are asking the court to allow him to be treated in a hospital instead of just lying in prison," Angulu told the court.

US blacklist sparks talks

The case comes as a US-Nigeria "joint working group" meets following Washington's designation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over alleged Christian persecution—a framing Abuja and analysts reject, pointing to broader state failure to contain armed groups.

State Department official Allison Hooker said after January talks that Nigeria "must do more to protect Christians," without mentioning Muslim victims.

Divergent agendas

While President Bola Tinubu has leveraged diplomatic pressure into increased military cooperation—including US strikes in the northwest and troop training—some US lawmakers remain skeptical.

Representative Chris Smith accused Abuja of harboring a "culture of denial" toward violence, declining a dinner with First Lady Remi Tinubu this month as a "photo op."