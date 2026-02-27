Nigerian court adds terrorism charges to allegations facing ex-justice minister Malami

Nigeria
A court in Nigeria has added terrorism charges to the allegations facing former justice minister Abubakar Malami.
Malami served as attorney general and justice minister from 2015 to 2023. He was previously accused of laundering some $6 million, alongside his wife and son.
On Tuesday, the federal high court in Abuja charged him with knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute people suspected of backing insurgents. Malami and his son were also charged with engaging to commit acts of terrorism by having an unlicensed pistol and ammunition at his home.
They have both pleaded not guilty.
Malami was granted bail last month in the money laundering case but rearrested shortly after his release.
He’s the latest top official of former president Muhammadu Buhari to face trial for fraud.
Nigeria has for a decade and half been battling an insurgency that has left more than 40,000 people dead and driven nearly two million others from their homes.
