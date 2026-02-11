US deploys 200 troops to Nigeria to combat Islamist militants

The United States is set to deploy around 200 troops to Nigeria to assist in training the country’s military to combat Islamist militant groups, according to a U.S. official on Tuesday.

This move comes weeks after President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes targeting what he described as Islamic State positions in the region.

Last week, the U.S. military confirmed the presence of a small team in Nigeria, though it did not disclose the size of the deployment. The announcement represents the first official acknowledgment of American forces on the ground following Washington’s Christmas Day air raids.

The additional troops are intended to support a limited number of U.S. personnel already in the country, who have been working with Nigerian forces to strengthen counterterrorism operations. U.S. Africa Command has yet to comment on the latest troop movement.

The U.S. has reportedly applied pressure on Nigeria, alleging that authorities have failed to protect Christian communities from Islamist militants in the northwest. Nigerian officials reject claims of targeting specific religious groups, emphasizing that military operations are aimed at armed factions threatening both Christians and Muslims.

The country has faced a persistent threat from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), whose attacks on military convoys and civilians have escalated in recent months. The northwest continues to be a hotspot in Nigeria’s 17-year struggle against Islamist insurgency.

Nigeria’s population exceeds 230 million, with Christians concentrated mainly in the south and Muslims predominantly in the north, reflecting the nation’s diverse religious landscape.