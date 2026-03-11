Man arrested after vehicle crashes into White House gates

A man is in custody after allegedly driving a van into security gates outside the White House in Washington, DC.

The vehicle crashed into a gate north of the presidential residence at around 6.30 on Wednesday morning, the Secret Service said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect's identity hasn't been released.

The driver was immediately arrested by the officers from the Secret Service uniformed division and is being interviewed, the agency said. Criminal charges against him are pending, officials said.

A bomb squad was also called to the scene to check the vehicle, which was deemed safe.

The area around the White House has been cordoned off and several nearby streets have been closed to traffic.

The US capital has been placed under heightened security due to America and Israel's war against Iran.

Wednesday's incident marks the latest crash at White House gates in recent years, despite efforts to limit access to roads around the building.