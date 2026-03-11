Iran: Funeral procession held in Tehran for military officials

In the Iranian capital, thousands took to the streets to mourn officials killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, state media reported on Wednesday.

The procession unfolded in Enghelab square, and was in memory of several commanders. Among them were some of the highest-ranking profiles in Iran’s military and security leadership, including the chief of the regular army, Abdolrahim Mousavi, and commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour.

Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of the commander in chief, was also among the dead. He had served as the main gatekeeper between the supreme leader and entire military apparatus.

His death, along with the others, implies that the leader’s office and residence was likely the target of a large scale strike that caught the high command during crisis discussions.

The funeral comes days after the death of ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the country’s former supreme leader, who was killed in an air strike. His son, 56 year old Mojtaba Khamenei, has succeeded him.

As the war in the region rages on, U.S. president Donald Trump is threatening Tehran with 'death, fire and fury' if it blocks shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, viewed as the world's most important gateway for oil transport.