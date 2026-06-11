$20 million worth of fake World Cup jerseys seized ahead of tournament

Hong Kong customs officials have intercepted 230,000 suspected counterfeit products worth nearly $20 million, including thousands of fake football jerseys destined for World Cup fans. Authorities say demand for tournament merchandise is fuelling a booming global counterfeit trade.

Hong Kong customs authorities have announced the seizure of approximately 230,000 suspected counterfeit goods valued at an estimated $20 million, in one of the territory's largest anti-counterfeiting operations linked to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Among the seized items were around 30,000 football jerseys bearing the names and numbers of popular players and national teams expected to attract millions of supporters during the tournament.

The operation comes as excitement builds for the largest World Cup in history, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fake jerseys flood global markets

According to customs officials, many of the counterfeit jerseys were sophisticated replicas that closely resembled authentic products.

“Given that this World Cup is the largest ever, with a significantly increased number of participating teams and the tournament being held across three locations, the United States, Canada and Mexico, we anticipate a substantial increase in demand for related merchandise,” said Wayne Chung, Senior Inspector with Hong Kong Customs.

Authorities noted that most of the seized shirts were imitations of premium player-edition jerseys, which typically command higher prices because of their superior materials and design.

The Americas among key destinations

Investigators revealed that the counterfeit merchandise was primarily intended for overseas markets.

Nearly 80 percent of the seized products were destined for countries in the Americas, where fans are preparing for the month-long football spectacle.

The discovery highlights the global reach of counterfeit networks seeking to profit from major sporting events by exploiting surging consumer demand.

Arrests made during operation

The crackdown led to several arrests, including a truck driver detained at a major border checkpoint connecting Hong Kong with mainland China and neighbouring Macao.

Customs officers also arrested five individuals suspected of selling counterfeit jerseys through online platforms.

All six suspects have since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Tough penalties for counterfeit trade

Hong Kong authorities warned that those involved in the manufacture, import, export or sale of counterfeit goods face severe legal consequences.

Anyone convicted of dealing in fake merchandise can receive a prison sentence of up to five years and a substantial financial penalty.

Officials say enforcement efforts will continue throughout the World Cup period as authorities work to disrupt illicit supply chains and protect consumers from fraudulent products.

Growing challenge for global brands

The seizure underscores the persistent challenge counterfeit goods pose to sports brands, event organisers and consumers worldwide.

With millions of fans expected to purchase team jerseys and memorabilia during the World Cup, authorities fear criminal networks will intensify efforts to flood markets with fake merchandise.

Customs officials say international cooperation and increased vigilance will be essential to prevent counterfeiters from cashing in on one of the world's biggest sporting events.