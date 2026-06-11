Iran closes Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, state TV reports

Iran's State TV reported Thursday that the country's joint military command has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed "to the passage of all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships."

It also warned that any transit through the strait "will be targeted" according to the statement read out by a State TV newsreader.

The statement came after the US military began another round of strikes against Iran and President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations.

The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war.

US Central Command said in a social media post that the military was striking “multiple targets in Iran,” attacks that were “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

The second day of American strikes came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host US troops — came under Iranian fire.

It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire.

They also came a day after the US struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Trump has urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached in a matter of days.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the south of the country.

Iran has proved resilient despite weeks of heavy bombing.

It is betting that its ability to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial passageway for oil and natural gas — gives it a strong bargaining chip.