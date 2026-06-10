Countdown on to the opening match in Mexico of the FIFA World Cup

It is all systems go in Mexico as football fans around the world await the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

As the co-hosts prepare to take on South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said everything was “under control”.

She said, however, that ongoing protests by teachers may see the city’s famed Zocalo square unable to host a planned fan zone.

This year’s expanded tournament is co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada with 48 teams playing in 16 stadiums in a record 104 matches over 39 days.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has once again promised the World Cup will be an unprecedented global spectacle.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday, he said he had spoken to the FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier in the day.

"He's fantastic and he's the boss," Trump said before adding "He said, there's never anything close to what's happening."

“It’s the most successful World Cup they've ever had. They've never sold tickets at that level. They've never sold that many tickets so quickly,” Trump said.

His administration has faced widespread criticism for its hardline immigration policies which have left some foreign fans and players feel unwelcome.

When asked on the difficulty people entering the country, he responded that "we're working on a very closely to make sure the right people come into our country".

A respected Somali referee due to officiate at some games was denied entry into the US over the weekend and the Senegalese team reportedly experienced harsh security checks.

People have also been angry with FIFA over the sky-high ticket prices for the tournament.

Mexico will be a heavy favourite when it hosts South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday.

The second game of the day will be between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico. All four teams are part of Group A.

Canada and the United States will host their first games Friday. The Canadians will play Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto while the Americans face Paraguay in Inglewood, California.