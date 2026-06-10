US urges Europe to impose Ebola travel bans ahead of FIFA World Cup

US President Donald Trump’s administration has urged European governments to adopt strict travel restrictions on people arriving from Ebola-affected African countries ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

In a formal diplomatic statement of concern issued on 1 June, it argued that stronger measures were needed to prevent the virus from spreading internationally.

Millions of fans, athletes, and tourists are expected to travel to the US, Canada, and Mexico for the football tournament.

The US has recently barred non-citizens who had been to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan within the previous 21 days from entering the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Ebola must not be allowed to enter the US, even though it has facilities equipped to treat cases while containing the spread of the virus.

The European Commission, meanwhile, has said there was no evidence that additional border measures ​were needed to prevent the spread of the virus to Europe.

It added that the EU has coordinated its Ebola response with member states, international bodies, and partners and prioritised safeguarding public health.

"The European ​Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ​currently assesses the risk to people ⁠in Europe as very low,” a Commission spokesperson said.