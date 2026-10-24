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Brazil candidates make final campaign push ahead of presidential runoff

A supporter makes an "L" hand gesture in support of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, days before the presidential runoff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Brazil

A final campaign push in Brazil ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff between incumbent Luis Ignácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro finished ahead of Lula in the first round with 47 percent of the vote to Lula’s 45.

Polls suggest the race is still tight.

Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term. Bolsonaro is looking to succeed his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, now in prison for attempting a coup after losing reelection.

The outcome will determine Brazil’s relations with the US, where President Trump is an ally of the Bolsonaro family.

The winner will lead South America's largest economy for the next four years.

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