Brazil candidates make final campaign push ahead of presidential runoff

A final campaign push in Brazil ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff between incumbent Luis Ignácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro finished ahead of Lula in the first round with 47 percent of the vote to Lula’s 45.

Polls suggest the race is still tight.

Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term. Bolsonaro is looking to succeed his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, now in prison for attempting a coup after losing reelection.

The outcome will determine Brazil’s relations with the US, where President Trump is an ally of the Bolsonaro family.

The winner will lead South America's largest economy for the next four years.