CAR: Former hostages greeted by President Touadéra on return to Bangui

In Central African Republic, three hostages released this week after 10 months in captivity arrived in Bangui aboard a special United Nations flight.

A local government official and two members of the National Election Authority, they were kidnapped in Bambouti in December, on the day of the general election.

In Bangui they received a heroes’ welcome.

“The period we spent in captivity was truly horrific," sub-prefect of Bambouti, Koumba Ndiaye, said at the ceremony. "What we endured in the bush was extremely difficult. Today, we feel immense joy at having been received by the President of the Republic, Mr. Faustin-Archange Touadéra.”

Their release came after months of negotiations by the MINUSCA peacekeeping force with the Azandé militants behind their kidnap.

The armed group emerged in the Haut-Mbomou region of CAR in 2023, in a bid to expel rebels from the Union for Peace. The Azandé were trained by the former Russian paramilitary Wagner group.