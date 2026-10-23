Johannesburg men run in purple briefs to raise prostate cancer awareness

A crowd of men ran through Johannesburg in purple swim briefs on Friday to raise awareness about prostate cancer. They were taking part in the Hollard Daredevil Race, an annual event that seeks to draw attention to what researchers say is now the most common cancer in South Africa.

According to the organizers, prostate cancer is not a topic often discussed openly among South African men, despite most of them being at very high risk of being diagnosed with it.

One of the participant Motaung Lehasa said, "I lost two brothers with because of prostate cancer. So it was very important to me to be here today, no matter how condition of the weather is. It's very hot in Gauteng, but I decided to be part of this."

According to 2023 study among Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer in the Free State province, published in the National Library of Medicine, fewer than one in four had even heard of prostate cancer before their diagnosis. Another study in the same year among men in Limpopo province found that almost two-thirds had inadequate awareness about prostate cancer.

More than 80% had no knowledge about screening methods.

Despite the growing incidence, awareness about prostate cancer remains worryingly low in South Africa. Another study in the same year among men in Limpopo found that almost two-thirds had inadequate awareness about prostate cancer, while more than 80% had no knowledge about screening methods.

Some of the men talking part in the race said they were cancer survivors and encouraged others to be screened.