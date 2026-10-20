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Woman, 65, killed in shark attack at South African beach

Woman, 65, killed in shark attack at South African beach
Workers assemble a model of a megalodon shark at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

A 65-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming at a popular beach in South Africa's Eastern Cape province.

The attack happened on Tuesday morning at Orient Beach, where the woman was swimming with a group.

A witness told local news that the woman appeared to be in trouble before others realised she had been bitten.

She suffered serious injuries to her thigh and upper arm and was pulled ashore, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have opened an inquest into her death. The species of shark responsible for the attack has not yet been identified.

Local authorities have closed Orient Beach and nearby Eastern Beach until further notice, warning residents and tourists to stay out of the water.

South Africa's coastline is home to several shark species, including great white sharks, which attract tourists for shark-watching and cage-diving activities.

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