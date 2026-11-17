Mozambique's opposition leader Venancio Mondlane goes on trial on Tuesday on terrorism charges, in a case that revives the bitter fallout from the disputed 2024 election and could test the country's fragile political stability.

Mondlane, who heads the Anamola party, came second to President Daniel Chapo in the election, which international observers said was marred by irregularities. He subsequently mobilised thousands of supporters in months of protests that were met with a violent security crackdown, leaving at least 400 people dead, according to civil society groups.

Prosecutors have brought five charges against Mondlane, including instigation and incitement to terrorism, inciting collective disobedience, and glorifying crime and inciting criminal acts.

If convicted on terrorism charges, he faces up to 24 years in prison. Roads leading to the Supreme Court in the capital Maputo were sealed off or restricted, with police deployed around the building. The National Prison Service ordered all prisons onto combat readiness, redeploying guards from administrative posts to operational duties over fears of trouble erupting in prisons during the trial.

It is not yet clear how long proceedings will last. A total of 36 witnesses are expected to testify, including 20 for the defence. Two experts from mobile phone operators are also expected to appear. In a defiant Facebook address late on Monday, Mondlane, who is popular with the youth, portrayed his prosecution as an attempt to silence dissent and turn him into a cautionary example for others who challenge the authorities. "The message being sent is that you must remain silent.

You must remain in captivity, in prison, in darkness," he told supporters in a Facebook livestream. "In truth, Venancio is being used as an example to an entire generation: a warning that nobody should dare to rise up against the regime, against an empire of kleptocracy, or against the system of oppression that we have lived under for 50 years."

The 52-year-old said he accepted the prospect of becoming that example, but insisted that his imprisonment would not defeat the cause he championed. "I have one conviction: all empires, all dictatorships, all regimes, however powerful, heavily armed or well-equipped they may be, have ultimately failed to prevail against the truth," he said.

A meeting between Mondlane and Chapo in March 2025 raised hopes of a political thaw, but Mondlane says he and his allies continue to face persecution.