Major cities across South Africa are tightening water restrictions as the strengthening El Niño phenomenon brings hotter, drier conditions, raising the risk of drought and putting additional pressure on already strained water supplies.

Authorities have introduced Level 2 water restrictions across Gauteng Province, including Johannesburg and the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, which includes the administrative capital, Pretoria.

Johannesburg's municipal government estimates that daily water consumption needs to be reduced by 200 million litres to stabilise supplies and ease pressure on reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Cape Town is set to introduce Level 1 water restrictions from December 1, requiring a 10-percent reduction in water consumption.

Under South Africa's water restriction framework, Level 1 controls primarily target non-essential outdoor water use, while Level 2 restrictions prohibit residents from using municipal tap water to irrigate gardens and public green spaces. Higher charges also apply to households exceeding their allocated water-use limits.

The restrictions come as the country's weather service warns that the current El Niño event could rank among the strongest on record, with below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures expected over the coming summer months.

Ferrial Adam, executive director of WaterCAN, a Johannesburg-based community action network focused on water quality and related issues, said the combination of climate conditions and ageing infrastructure was intensifying the country's water challenges.

"In terms of the challenges we're facing with regards to infrastructure as well as a super El Nino, I think this is very much El Nino's behavior, in terms of how it operates with the welling up of warm water, all of that. It creates different weather patterns, and so what we see is that you would get drier, hotter conditions."

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon associated with the periodic warming of sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It can disrupt normal weather patterns around the world, increasing the likelihood of drought in some regions and heavier rainfall in others.

Beyond the immediate threat to urban water supplies, concerns are also growing over the potential impact on agriculture. Prolonged dry conditions and extreme heat could affect crop production and push up food prices from March next year, adding to food security concerns across southern Africa.