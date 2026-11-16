Gunmen kill 17 in two separate shootings in South Africa

South Africa
Seventeen people have been shot dead in two separate attacks in South Africa, police said on Monday, as the country continues to struggle with high levels of violent crime.
In the first incident, police discovered the bodies of six men and three women inside a shack in an informal settlement near the capital, Pretoria, on Monday morning. All nine had suffered gunshot wounds.
In a separate attack on Sunday night, eight men were killed in an area near Pietermaritzburg, in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victims inside a vehicle riddled with bullets. All eight were pronounced dead at the scene.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the victims had yet to be identified and that it was too early to establish a motive.
He said similar attacks in the past had been linked to drug trafficking, livestock theft and disputes within the minibus taxi industry.
South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with an average of around 60 people killed every day, according to police figures.
Organised crime, illegal mining and rivalries over lucrative taxi routes are among the factors driving gun violence in the country.
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