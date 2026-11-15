DR Congo: Ebola-awareness campaigns conducted at schools in Bunia

School children in Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday learned about the risks of Ebola transmission as part of an awareness campaign by teams from the health ministry, UNICEF, and Africa CDC.

They have been travelling to educational institutions in the capital of Ituri province where cases have been recorded since classes resumed in September.

“About 40 schools have reported cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD), and at one of those schools, a teacher died of EVD,” said Francine Nabintu, a member of the health ministry’s Risk and Community Engagement.

“That is why we’re here, we must see how we can further raise awareness,” she said.

Six months after this latest Ebola outbreak was declared in the country, the deadly disease remains out of control and efforts to contain it are faltering.

Cases have surpassed 11,000 with more than 5,400 deaths.

Experts say children are particularly vulnerable to virus, especially those with preexisting conditions such as malnutrition.

César Muhila, a principal at one of the school in Bunia visited by the team said the children were really engaged in the talk.

“They asked questions. I think this awareness campaign will help ensure that our school remains unaffected by this epidemic,” he said.

Most children affected by the disease have not received specialized care, contributing to high death rates.

According to UNICEF, children accounted for 35 per cent of deaths recorded through to 4 November.

Children under 5 accounted for 21 per cent of all deaths, and nearly 72 per cent of infected children in that age group have died.