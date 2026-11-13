DR Congo: Bukavu comedy festival offers laughter amid the ongoing conflict

The ninth edition of the International Zero Polémique Festival takes place from 9 to 15 November in Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

For one week, comedians from the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and the DRC take to the stage to celebrate comedy and offer residents a moment of escape in a region deeply affected by armed violence.

Bursts of laughter temporarily overshadowed the anxieties of everyday life as spectators gather to watch performances at the Bukavu Comedy Club.

On stage, comedians take turns sharing anecdotes, improvisations, and jokes. Laughter echoes across the room as applause fills the venue.

The festive atmosphere contrasts sharply with the difficulties faced by the population in recent months. For local performers, the enthusiastic response from the audience is a genuine source of satisfaction.

Beyond the artistic performance itself, making people laugh in an environment marked by stress and uncertainty takes on particular significance.

“It is a pleasure to see so many people laughing at your jokes when we are going through stressful and difficult times. Being able to make people laugh really makes me happy,” says Jospin De Mars, a comedian based in Bukavu.

The festival also provides an opportunity to strengthen exchanges between artists of different nationalities as they share their experiences and artistic styles.

For Jojo La Légende, a comedian from the Republic of Congo, the audience's warm response to his performances are among the most memorable aspects of the festival.

“It brings me joy. I am moved to see that these are people who need happiness, people who need laughter. They are happy, they are delighted,” he says.

“Where there are smiles, there is joy, peace, good health and a positive atmosphere,” he adds.

People in the eastern DRC have lived for several decades amid armed conflicts, forced displacement, and successive humanitarian crises.

In Bukavu, which remains under the control of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), uncertainty persists as clashes continue in several surrounding areas.

In this context, cultural and artistic activities take on a significance that goes beyond simple entertainment.

They provide spaces for people to meet, offer a temporary break from isolation and help maintain a sense of social life despite ongoing tensions.

For some spectators, attending these performances is also a way to regain a sense of lightness and a way to recharge.

Joseph Haadi, a resident of Bukavu, explains that these moments allow him to learn, meet new people, and better manage stress.

“Honestly, it sometimes helps me grow and gain knowledge. It also makes us happy when we are stressed, then we come here,” he says.

While humour cannot erase the trauma of war or resolve the difficulties facing residents, it offers a form of collective relief.

For the duration of a performance, everyday worries fade into the background, making room for sharing, smiles, and togetherness.

Beyond the shows, the festival also aims to promote cultural exchanges and encourage encounters between artists from different backgrounds.

By bringing together comedians from several African countries, the event turns laughter into a common language capable of transcending borders and differences.

This international dimension helps position Bukavu within a broader regional cultural landscape, despite its particularly challenging security environment.

Over seven days of performances and encounters, it serves as a reminder that culture retains its importance, even during the most difficult times.

While laughter does not make the war disappear, in a city where the future remains unclear, these shared smiles carry a particular meaning.

They reflect a population that, despite its hardships, continues to find reasons to come together and hold on to hope.