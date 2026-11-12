Cairo Film Festival opens as Middle East war weighs on cinema

The 47th Cairo International Film Festival got underway on Wednesday in the Egyptian capital. The event brings together filmmakers, actors and other prominent figures from around the world.

This year’s festival is taking place under the shadow of the Middle East war.

Screenwriter, poet, and producer Medhat El-Adl was honoured with a Golden Pyramid for lifetime achievement.

He says the war affects whether audiences are able to see the films being produced:

"Of course, any war, conflict zone, or tension doesn't just affect cinema, it impacts people's livelihoods. Consequently, people will prioritise earning a living over going to the movie theater. So it has had a very strong impact on everything. If I have 10 cents, will I buy food or spend it on a movie ticket? I'll buy food! So it has affected us in one way or another, and that's just financially speaking.”

The financial situation is pushing production costs through the roof, with no guarantee the outlay will be recovered, says Egyptian actress Gehad Hossam:

"The war is affecting the entire region, the economics of the industry have been impacted because something you used to produce, per say, for 5 EGP suddenly costs 10 EGP, while the market can't absorb or cover that cost increase. It's a tough situation.”

For film critic Tarek El-Shinnawi, Egypt’s film industry faces other challenges - notably restrictions on free speech that limit what filmmakers are able to express:

"We just need the ceiling of censorship to be a bit higher, what Egypt lacks is a censor with a broader horizon, and to open the door for discussing all issues, a great film isn't the one with a high budget or a massive production cost - no, a great film is one that carries an idea and offers freedom to the creator.”

For festival president Hussein Fahmi, the event isn’t only about showcasing contemporary films but also preserving Egypt’s cultural heritage:

"Cinema is not simply entertainment but a record of human experience, social transformations, and historical moments, preserving stories and emotions for generations to come," Fahmi said in his opening remarks.

The festival runs until 20 November.