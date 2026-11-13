Peru: Pope Leo XIV leads youth prayer vigil at Lima's National Stadium

A sea of swaying lights, a jubilant nun and worshippers holding candles filled the scene as the pontiff addressed the crowd at Lima's National Stadium. Arriving in an open-sided vehicle, the 71-year-old pope smiled and waved to cheering spectators, some of whom ran alongside his escort while others held up placards, balloons and miniature figures of him. As darkness fell, tens of thousands switched on their phone torches, illuminating the stands amid a chorus of singing and chanting. The evening gathering brought together young Peruvian Catholics and students for a moment of prayer and reflection during the final leg of Pope Leo XIV's 12-day tour of South America, following visits to Uruguay and Argentina. Around 60,000 people packed the stadium, with an estimated 300,000 more gathered outside. For the American-born pope, the visit carries deep personal significance. He spent more than two decades serving the Church in Peru, including as Bishop of Chiclayo, and became a naturalised Peruvian citizen in 2015 under his birth name, Robert Prevost. Having long described the country as his "homeland", he has been welcomed back by jubilant crowds who still affectionately remember him as "Padre Roberto", particularly at the lively youth vigil.