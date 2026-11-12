Russia: Soldier killed in car explosion in Saint Petersburg

The explosion occurred at about 7 am in the Shushary area of the city's Pushkinsky district, on Kolpino Highway, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. A passing bus also had its windows shattered by the blast. Russian news outlet Fontanka reported that the victim was a colonel serving as chief navigator of the 6th Air and Air Defence Army. According to the outlet, an explosive device attached beneath his vehicle was remotely detonated as he drove away. Fontanka reported that a family member nearby had been also hurt. Russian authorities have not officially identified the serviceman or confirmed the cause of the explosion. The Investigative Committee has opened a murder investigation, with forensic experts examining the scene. The blast comes more than four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Several Russian military officials have since been killed in attacks on Russian territory, some of which have been attributed to Kyiv, although Ukrainian authorities rarely claim responsibility. Investigators have not established any connection between Thursday's explosion and the war.