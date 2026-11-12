US: Survivor pulled alive from rubble after deadly Brooklyn collapse

The mixed residential and commercial building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue gave way, collapsing into an excavation pit at 2625 Bedford Avenue. The structural failure also ripped open part of the neighbouring building at 1323 Flatbush Avenue, leaving its interior rooms and furnishings visible from the street. Dozens of firefighters were seen combing through piles of rubble in aerial footage, working by hand and using power saws, drones, buckets and specialist vacuum trucks. At around 6.30 pm, rescue teams pulled a dust-covered woman, believed to be pregnant, alive from the debris and carried her away on a stretcher. Her identity and medical condition were not immediately known. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least 10 people had been admitted to hospital, including four in a critical condition. According to the FDNY, 17 people were injured, seven of them children, while one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Some 250 firefighters and paramedics took part in the operation. Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani confirmed that excavation work was taking place directly alongside the structure when it gave way. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, while Fire Chief John Esposito said authorities could not yet determine how many people were missing. Search-and-rescue operations could last several days.