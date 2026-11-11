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Uganda’s ruling party rejects Museveni’s reported plan to position son as successor

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda, arrives for the India Africa Forum Summit, at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Uganda

A succession battle is emerging within Uganda’s ruling party, after senior officials rejected President Yoweri Museveni’s reported plan to position his son as his successor.

Five party sources say the proposal to back army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba was met with strong opposition during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

The vote was abandoned after several members spoke out against his candidacy, with only four reportedly voting in his favour and three against.

Kainerugaba, 52, has attracted controversy over inflammatory social media posts, including threats against political opponents and claims of torture.

He has also vowed to run for president in 2031.

Some party officials reportedly urged Museveni to move his son out of the army and give him a civilian role to build political experience.

Others suggested the 82-year-old president should seek another term instead.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986, and the reported resistance marks an unusual challenge to his influence within the ruling party.

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