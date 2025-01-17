Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba stirs debate with return to social media

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has returned to X (formerly Twitter) just days after announcing he was stepping away to focus on his military duties.

Kainerugaba made a comeback on Thursday evening with a brief message: "I'm back!" However, it was his next post that triggered widespread criticism. He instructed security forces to immediately arrest opposition members, such as those affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), if they wore clothing resembling military uniforms. “Anyone disregarding this order... has their own problems,” he warned.

This sudden reappearance comes barely a week after his January 10 departure, when he told his more than one million followers that his exit would allow him to dedicate himself fully to his role as head of the Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF). At the time, he described his social media presence as a memorable “whirlwind journey.”

Kainerugaba’s new directive has sparked concerns about potential misuse by authorities and its implications for political freedoms in Uganda. His use of X has frequently drawn attention and debate, reflecting his controversial approach to both military and political issues.