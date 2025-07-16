Prince Harry visits Angola in repeat of Diana's iconic 1997 trip.

The Duke of Sussex met with the Angolan President on Tuesday during a surprise trip to raise awareness about a land mine clearing charity that both he and his mother Diana have championed.

During the meeting, Angola's President João Lourenço reaffirmed his support for HALO Trust, that has cleared mines in Angola since 1994. The President expressed his intention to extend the contract with the organisation for another three years, according to a statement by HALO CEO James Cowan.

Prince Harry meets Angolan President João Lourenço, July 15, 2025 @TheHALOTrust

The UK charity gained global fame in 1997 when the late Princess Diana visited Angola to raise awareness about land mines as a patron of the organisation.

Infamous pictures of Diana walking the minefields in protective gear and meeting landmine survivors helped pave the way for the 1997 Ottawa Treaty banning mines globally.

Prince Harry took up the patronage of HALO following his mother's passing. He recreated many of her famous photos during his first trip to the Angolan minefields in 2019, including meeting 35-year-old landmine survivor Sandra Tigica, two decades after Diana did.

The full program of Prince Harry's 2025 trip is still unclear.

Angola's landmines are a legacy of decades of civil war ending in 2002. Around 88,000 Angolans are estimated to have been casualties of landmines, according to HALO.