The ripple effect of Trump's budget cuts on refugee camps in Kenya

Global aid organizations are experiencing the effects of the Trump administration's choice to close USAID and reduce funding for other aid groups. The two main refugee camps in Kenya have been significantly affected by these funding cuts.

Empty warehouses – at the World Food Program’s food storage facilities at the camp paint a grin picture.

With warehouse supplies reduced to 25%, these lentils from the US are among the last resources available for the entire refugee camp.

Since the US, WFP’s largest donor, ceased its funding in February, no additional food has arrived.

Situated in the extremely dry northern region of Kenya, Kakuma accommodates over 300,000 refugees from nations such as South Sudan, Somalia, and the DRC.

With insufficient food available, WFP has been forced to significantly reduce food rations. In August, they report that more than a third of the refugees will receive no food at all.

Regina Ngole, who escaped the conflict in South Sudan, shows us the food for her family of seven.

Just a few leaves she gathered that day.

The rice, oil, and lentils she received from WFP for June and July have already been depleted.

Her two-year-old has been hospitalized multiple times due to severe malnutrition, which is why a community health worker has come to check on her.

Her health has improved – the question remains for how long.

While some refugees have established businesses or found jobs within the camp, the majority rely on food rations.