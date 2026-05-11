Kemi Seba tells South African court he fears for his life if returned to Benin

Firebrand anti‑Western activist Kemi Seba, wanted in Benin over an alleged foiled coup plot, told a Pretoria court he risks being killed if deported, as he sought release on bail after his arrest for overstaying his South African visa.

Seba, born in France to Beninese parents, was arrested last month alongside his teenage son and a South African man for violating immigration laws.

In court, his lawyer Bill Kobras read from an affidavit in which Seba said he had avoided returning to Benin since May 2024 due to “a well‑founded fear” for his life under the current administration.

Benin issued an international arrest warrant for Seba on December 12, accusing him of supporting mutinous soldiers who claimed on television to have overthrown President Patrice Talon.

Seba said his visa overstay should be viewed within the context of his asylum claim, not as a simple immigration offence.

His asylum application was filed on April 28.

Lawyers cite administrative hurdles and offer conditions for release

Kobras told the court that Seba must report to a refugee centre to register biometric data — a process delayed by his detention.

He said Seba would comply within 24 hours if granted bail.

Niger’s ruling junta, which issued Seba a diplomatic passport after he lost his French citizenship in 2024, has offered to provide him accommodation in South Africa should he be released.

Influencer’s political profile looms over case

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, has 1.5 million followers online and is known for fierce criticism of France’s political and military influence in West Africa.

In recent years he has aligned himself with Russia, portraying Moscow as a counterweight to Western powers in the Sahel.

Case postponed as trio remains in custody

The court postponed the matter to May 19 for final arguments and a bail decision.

Seba, his son and the South African co‑accused will remain in police custody until then.

His legal team insists deportation to Benin would put him at grave risk, while authorities maintain he must answer to immigration violations and an international arrest warrant.