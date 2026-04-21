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Activist Kemi Seba faces extradition battle after arrest in South Africa

FILE - Kemi Seba, right, gestures during an interview in Paris, June 28, 2006. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

A high-profile pan-African activist is at the centre of an international legal battle spanning multiple countries.

Kemi Seba, a controversial figure known for his anti-Western stance, has been arrested in South Africa, and authorities in Benin are now preparing an extradition request. Prosecutors accuse him of inciting rebellion after he publicly supported a failed coup attempt in December.

Seba appeared briefly in a Pretoria court, where he will remain in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for 29 April. Officials say investigations are ongoing into his travel documents, residency status, and alleged financial activities.

The case has taken several twists. While an initial claim suggested Seba had applied for political asylum, his adviser later denied that any such request had been filed.

Authorities allege Seba was planning to leave South Africa with his son, with assistance from a local contact, when he was arrested in a police operation.

A vocal critic of France’s influence in Africa, Seba has built a large following online, while also drawing accusations of promoting foreign agendas.

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