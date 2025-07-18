'Good Trouble’ rallies across US push back on Trump agenda

The “Good Trouble Lives On” national day of action, named after Lewis’s famous call to make “good trouble,” saw marches at courthouses, public squares, and streets from New York to California. In New York City, demonstrators chanted, sang, and held moments of silence near 26 Federal Plaza, carrying signs welcoming immigrants and rejecting hate. Protesters criticised mass deportations, along with cuts to Medicaid, the SNAP nutrition programme, and other essential social safety nets.