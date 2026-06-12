Strait showdown: Hormuz remains open as US and Iran edge toward a deal

Despite Iran’s announcement of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the United States says the strategic waterway remains open to shipping. As military tensions persist, Washington and Tehran appear to be moving closer to a potential agreement that could ease a growing regional crisis.

The United States has rejected Iran’s claim that it has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said commercial vessels continue to transit the waterway and confirmed that safe navigation corridors remain in place.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced the closure of the strait on Thursday, citing escalating tensions following recent US military actions. Iranian armed forces warned that any vessel violating the blockade could be targeted.

However, maritime monitoring data suggests traffic has not completely stopped. Satellite imagery and shipping analysis indicate that several vessels have continued to move through the strategic passage despite the heightened security risks.

US intensifies maritime enforcement

The dispute comes amid an aggressive US campaign to enforce sanctions and restrict Iranian oil exports. CENTCOM confirmed that American forces recently struck multiple vessels accused of breaching US-imposed restrictions.

Among them was the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker M/T Jalveer, which was hit by Hellfire missiles after allegedly ignoring instructions from US forces. Other vessels were also intercepted or disabled for attempting to transport Iranian oil or access Iranian ports.

Washington maintains that Iran has no authority to control international navigation through the strait and insists lawful commercial shipping remains free to pass.

Trump signals breakthrough with Tehran

In a dramatic shift, President Donald Trump announced that a deal aimed at ending the conflict with Iran could be finalized within days.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the United States had reached what he described as a “great settlement” and revealed that planned military strikes against Iran had been cancelled after negotiations advanced.

According to Trump, the agreement is in its final stages and could be formally signed during a ceremony in Europe over the weekend. He added that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would follow immediately once the deal is completed.

Iran remains cautious on agreement

Despite the optimistic tone from Washington, Tehran has not confirmed that a final agreement has been reached.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions were ongoing and that reports of a completed deal remained speculative. He acknowledged that mediators from Qatar and Pakistan were actively involved but stressed that Iran would not compromise on what it considers its core national interests.

Baghaei also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed from Iran’s perspective due to what he described as unlawful actions by the United States.

Military tensions continue

While diplomatic efforts gain momentum, military rhetoric remains intense on both sides.

Iran’s Defense Ministry warned that any new attack against the country would trigger a stronger response than previous confrontations.

Military officials accused Washington of fueling instability across the Middle East and pledged to defend Iran’s sovereignty against any future aggression.

Israel, meanwhile, has expressed support for negotiations but insists that any final settlement must address Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and support for armed regional groups.

Global markets watch closely

The fate of the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for international markets. The narrow waterway serves as a vital route for global energy supplies, and any prolonged disruption could have significant consequences for oil prices, shipping costs and economic stability.

As diplomacy and military pressure unfold simultaneously, the coming days may determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation or another dangerous phase of confrontation.