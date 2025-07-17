Giant mural in France critiques Trump's immigration policies

In Roubaix, near Lille, a large mural depicting the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes has attracted significant public attention and millions of views online. Created by Dutch artist Judith de Leeuw for a local street art festival, the work was unveiled on 4 July to coincide with US Independence Day. The depiction was intended to comment on US immigration policy and the perceived erosion of liberty, particularly under former President Donald Trump. The mural, located in a municipality with a significant migrant population, took six days to complete. While critics view it as disrespectful to a shared symbol, many residents have welcomed its message of inclusivity and concern for marginalised communities. It has since been shared widely across international media.