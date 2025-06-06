Interact with art in 'Euphoria: Art is in the Air' at Grand Palais

Five giant silver spheres swing above, echoing Newton's cradle in a hypnotic rhythm. "It is forbidden not to touch", says Roberto Fantauzzi, founder of the Balloon Museum, who set up the Euphoria exhibition. The exhibition is playful yet precise: black bin bags breathe on the walls, a bed slowly inhales and exhales, and a glass house fills with blue balloons. Japanese-British duo A.A. Murakami's tree drops smoke-filled bubbles, while the finale plunges guests into two million black balls. After four years of renovation, the Grand Palais doesn’t just reopen, it breathes again.