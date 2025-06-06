Welcome to Africanews

Interact with art in 'Euphoria: Art is in the Air' at Grand Palais

Five giant silver spheres swing above, echoing Newton's cradle in a hypnotic rhythm. "It is forbidden not to touch", says Roberto Fantauzzi, founder of the Balloon Museum, who set up the Euphoria exhibition. The exhibition is playful yet precise: black bin bags breathe on the walls, a bed slowly inhales and exhales, and a glass house fills with blue balloons. Japanese-British duo A.A. Murakami's tree drops smoke-filled bubbles, while the finale plunges guests into two million black balls. After four years of renovation, the Grand Palais doesn’t just reopen, it breathes again.

Exhibition Contemporary art Paris France Video

