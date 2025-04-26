Welcome to Africanews

Hundreds of thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis' coffin through historic Rome

A slow-moving motorcade escorted his coffin to St. Mary Major Basilica, where he was buried privately on Saturday. 400,000 people, including 250,000 in the Vatican and 150,000 along the 5.1-kilometre route, flocked to greet this Pope who wished to be remembered as a simple priest. In a break with recent tradition, Francis chose a modest underground tomb, marked only with his Latin name, Franciscus. Forty special guests, including migrants, homeless people, prisoners, and transgender individuals, paid their final respects.

