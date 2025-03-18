Southern Spain hit by flash floods, 365 homes evacuated near Málaga

Torrential rains have caused severe flash flooding in southern Spain, leading to the evacuation of 365 homes in Campanillas, near Málaga. Authorities have also shut down roads and suspended classes in eight schools across the region. Nineteen rivers remain on high alert as water levels continue to rise, threatening further damage. Storm Laurence, which swept through the province overnight, brought nearly 100mm of rainfall and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h. The hardest-hit areas include the Guadalhorce Valley, where the Campanillas River burst its banks, flooding entire streets. Other rivers, such as the Turón and the Guadalhorce, have also overflowed, leaving parts of Cártama and Almogía submerged. Authorities are closely monitoring the Casasola dam, which has exceeded its designed capacity of 22 million cubic metres, now holding 25 million. To prevent structural damage, officials have begun controlled water releases into the Campanillas River, increasing the flood risk downstream. Scientists and government officials attribute the extreme weather to climate change, which has intensified Spain’s cycle of prolonged droughts followed by sudden, devastating downpours. With reservoirs reaching critical levels and infrastructure strained, experts warn that such weather events could become more frequent. Emergency services remain on high alert as cleanup operations begin, with displaced residents seeking shelter and assessing the damage. Local officials urge caution as river levels continue to fluctuate, warning that further evacuations may be necessary.