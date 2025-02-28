Clashes at mass protest in Athens on deadly train crash anniversary

Protesters in Athens hurled gasoline bombs and smashed-up paving stones as they clashed with police during mass demonstrations on Friday to mark the second anniversary of a train crash that has become a symbol of institutional failure in Greece. Authorities said at least 41 people were arrested and 20 received medical attention during the violence outside Parliament and through nearby streets. Hundreds of thousands of people joined rallies across Greece to demand justice after 57 people died on Feb. 28, 2023, when a passenger train collided with a freight train.