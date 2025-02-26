Welcome to Africanews

Colombian man arrested for hiding cocaine under toupee at Cartagena airport

Colombian police arrested a 40-year-old man at Cartagena’s international airport for attempting to smuggle 220 grams of cocaine hidden beneath a toupee while preparing to board a flight to Amsterdam. The drugs, valued at €10,000, were detected by a scanner, leading to his immediate detention. Authorities confirmed he had two previous drug trafficking convictions. Cocaine production in Colombia has been rising since 2013, with a 10% increase in coca cultivation and a 53% rise in potential cocaine production in 2023. Despite a 2016 peace agreement between the government and FARC rebels, smaller armed groups have filled the power vacuum, fuelling the illicit drug trade.

