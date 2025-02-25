Flying car developed by Alef Aeronautics completes test, with production planned soon

Automotive and aviation company Alef Aeronautics successfully tested its Model Zero Ultralight flying car. The car was able to hover in the air for 40 seconds. However, strict restrictions on media for the launch raised concerns over transparency. CEO Jim Dukhovny said the company plans to begin production by 2025-2026, though delays are possible. Nonetheless, experts see it as a breakthrough. However, questions remain about safety, regulations, and real-world application of flying cars. Alef nevertheless already has 3,000 pre-orders in place. Alef is one of several companies developing air taxis and flying car prototypes around the world.